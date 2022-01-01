Santa Rosa burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Santa Rosa

Cozy Plum Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cozy Plum Bistro

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.6 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Drumsticks$16.95
six flambéed and broiled drumsticks (soy) in house-made BBQ sauce, served with side of bbq & ranch
Far East Philly$18.95
A Philly Cheesesteak with an Asian twist, marinated steak strips (gluten) in olive oil, citrus, cilantro, sauteed w/ peppers, & onions, drowned in an herb mozzarella cheese sauce on a fresh-baked sourdough roll (gluten)
Loaded Tots$15.95
pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream & quinoa over crispy oven baked tater tots
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 2.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Beans$4.99
Southern style baked beans, chix with soul.
Cole Slaw$4.99
Traditional southern style coleslaw, for the cool chix.
Call Yo' Mama!$11.99
This Nashville chicken sandwich is so hot, you will have to Call Yo' Mama to bail you out again. Topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
More about Hot Chix of Santa Rosa
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie image

 

Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wine Country Salad$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese with a mustard vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Sando$10.00
smoked pulled pork with house made Carolina BBQ sauce/ apple slaw/ brioche bun
Street Corn Salad$9.00
Fresh grilled corn, topped with chipotle sauce, cotija cheese and lime.
Add tri tip and make it a meal, it's delish!
More about Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

2469 Naglee Rd., Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BurgerIM

