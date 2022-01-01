Santa Rosa burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Santa Rosa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|BBQ Drumsticks
|$16.95
six flambéed and broiled drumsticks (soy) in house-made BBQ sauce, served with side of bbq & ranch
|Far East Philly
|$18.95
A Philly Cheesesteak with an Asian twist, marinated steak strips (gluten) in olive oil, citrus, cilantro, sauteed w/ peppers, & onions, drowned in an herb mozzarella cheese sauce on a fresh-baked sourdough roll (gluten)
|Loaded Tots
|$15.95
pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream & quinoa over crispy oven baked tater tots
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Baked Beans
|$4.99
Southern style baked beans, chix with soul.
|Cole Slaw
|$4.99
Traditional southern style coleslaw, for the cool chix.
|Call Yo' Mama!
|$11.99
This Nashville chicken sandwich is so hot, you will have to Call Yo' Mama to bail you out again. Topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Wine Country Salad
|$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese with a mustard vinaigrette
|Pulled Pork Sando
|$10.00
smoked pulled pork with house made Carolina BBQ sauce/ apple slaw/ brioche bun
|Street Corn Salad
|$9.00
Fresh grilled corn, topped with chipotle sauce, cotija cheese and lime.
Add tri tip and make it a meal, it's delish!