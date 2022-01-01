Santa Rosa dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Santa Rosa

Fruta image

 

Fruta

52 Mission Circle, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Esquite$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Mangonada$7.25
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
More about Fruta
Fruta image

 

Fruta

2770 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema$7.50
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
Bionico$7.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
Esquite$4.25
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
More about Fruta
Fruta image

 

Fruta

3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bionico$7.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
Tostiesquites$7.00
Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin
Mangonada$7.25
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
More about Fruta

