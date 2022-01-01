Santa Rosa pizza restaurants you'll love

Union Hotel Restaurant image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Union Hotel Restaurant

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
Lasagna Italian Sausage & Bolognese$18.00
Traditional baked lasagna, fresh Italian sausage with bolognese sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.
More about Union Hotel Restaurant
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube

1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.4 (2222 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DER BERLINER$22.00
Choose your two brats or wiener, served with pommes frites, sauerkraut and curry ketchup.
POMMES FRITES$9.00
thin french fries, salt and pepper + cajun seasoning, topped with fried green onions. side of aioli and ketchup
MEATBALLS + FOCACCIA$15.00
three giant hand crafted veal and pork meatballs with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, basil finish + side of house made Focaccia bread.
More about Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
Russian River Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Russian River Brewing Company

725 4th Street, Santa Rosa

Avg 4 (3251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drew Bites$14.00
pizza dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & marinara on the side
Spinach$12.00
toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$9.50
romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
More about Russian River Brewing Company
Mombo's Pizza image

 

Mombo's Pizza

1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, WITH CROUTONS & ASIAGO CHEESE
12in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S$15.00
TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE
GREEK SALAD
FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, FETA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC & OREGANO
More about Mombo's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Homerun Pizza

484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Bread Sticks (4)$11.95
Served with ranch dressing.
Spicy Chicken Wings (10)$11.95
Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
House Dinner Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.
More about Homerun Pizza

