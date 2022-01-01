Santa Rosa pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Rosa
More about Union Hotel Restaurant
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Union Hotel Restaurant
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, marinated kidney beans and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side. Vinaigrette, ranch, Bleu cheese, or thousand island.
|Lasagna Italian Sausage & Bolognese
|$18.00
Traditional baked lasagna, fresh Italian sausage with bolognese sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in our very own Caesar dressing and topped with our homemade garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.
More about Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|DER BERLINER
|$22.00
Choose your two brats or wiener, served with pommes frites, sauerkraut and curry ketchup.
|POMMES FRITES
|$9.00
thin french fries, salt and pepper + cajun seasoning, topped with fried green onions. side of aioli and ketchup
|MEATBALLS + FOCACCIA
|$15.00
three giant hand crafted veal and pork meatballs with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, basil finish + side of house made Focaccia bread.
More about Russian River Brewing Company
PIZZA
Russian River Brewing Company
725 4th Street, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Drew Bites
|$14.00
pizza dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & marinara on the side
|Spinach
|$12.00
toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing
More about Mombo's Pizza
Mombo's Pizza
1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, WITH CROUTONS & ASIAGO CHEESE
|12in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S
|$15.00
TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE
|GREEK SALAD
FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, FETA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC & OREGANO
More about Homerun Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Homerun Pizza
484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa
|Popular items
|Pesto Bread Sticks (4)
|$11.95
Served with ranch dressing.
|Spicy Chicken Wings (10)
|$11.95
Bone-in or boneless, with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|House Dinner Salad
|$5.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons, with choice of dressing.