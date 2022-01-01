Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cozy Plum Bistro

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.6 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$18.95
house-baked sourdough bun, beyond patty, thick-sliced bacon (soy/wheat protein), smoky cheddar, grilled red onions, king trumpet mushrooms, thin-sliced jalapenos, house-made BBQ sauce.
Third Street Aleworks

610 3rd St, Santa Rosa

Avg 3.9 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.95
Classic burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.
PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.50
bacon, caramelized onions, american cheese, jalapeño mayo, lettuce & tomato. served with chips or house side salad. Add Avocado $2 Add Egg $2
