Bacon cheeseburgers in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$18.95
house-baked sourdough bun, beyond patty, thick-sliced bacon (soy/wheat protein), smoky cheddar, grilled red onions, king trumpet mushrooms, thin-sliced jalapenos, house-made BBQ sauce.
Third Street Aleworks
610 3rd St, Santa Rosa
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Classic burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Served on a spent grain bun.