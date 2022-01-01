Calamari in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve calamari
Tony's Galley
722 Village Court, Santa Rosa
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
served with sweet and sour sauce
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
green onions served with spicy peanut plum sauce
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Fried Calamaris
|$9.99
Fried calamari with ranch on the side
Third Street Aleworks
610 3rd St, Santa Rosa
|Asian Calamari Fritti
|$16.95
Asian Calamari topped with sriracha aioli and spicy garlic chili sauce