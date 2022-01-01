Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Tony's Galley

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$16.00
served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Tony's Galley
SEA Noodle Bar image

SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$15.00
green onions served with spicy peanut plum sauce
More about SEA Noodle Bar
Banner pic

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamaris$9.99
Fried calamari with ranch on the side
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Third Street Aleworks image

 

Third Street Aleworks

610 3rd St, Santa Rosa

Avg 3.9 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Calamari Fritti$16.95
Asian Calamari topped with sriracha aioli and spicy garlic chili sauce
More about Third Street Aleworks
Restaurant banner

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamaris$9.99
Fried calamari with ranch on the side
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

