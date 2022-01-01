Ceviche in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve ceviche
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Ceviche Tostada
|$6.99
Fish or Shrimp ceviche pico de gallo and avocado.
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa
|Ceviche Clasico
|$18.00
Costa Rican tilapia, rocoto leche de tigre, red onions, cilantro, fresh lime juice; served with toasted cancha, cusco corn, and sweet potato.
|Ceviche Mango
|$17.00
Prawns marinated in mango puree, rocoto, cilantro, and lime; served with plantain chips.
|Ahi Ceviche Nikei
|$18.50
Ahi tuna tartar, marinated in soy ponzu, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, sesame seeds, and oil, topped with avocado, huacatay, and wonton chips. 🐄 Contains Dairy