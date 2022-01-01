Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Cheese Pizza$19.00
More about Victory House
Union Hotel Restaurant image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Union Hotel Restaurant

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Indv Cheese Pizza$9.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
Sm Cheese Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
XL Cheese Pizza$25.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 16 slices.
More about Union Hotel Restaurant
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube

1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.4 (2222 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PIZZA CHEESE$16.00
red sauce, garlic, dry mozzarella + butterkase, parmesan finish
More about Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
Russian River Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Russian River Brewing Company

725 4th Street, Santa Rosa

Avg 4 (3251 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Pizza$8.50
More about Russian River Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Homerun Pizza

484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Large BYO Cheese Pizza$20.95
Giant BYO Cheese Pizza$22.95
More about Homerun Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese pizza$8.00
More about Belly Left Coast

