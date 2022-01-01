Cheese pizza in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Union Hotel Restaurant
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Indv Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
|Sm Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 8 slices.
|XL Cheese Pizza
|$25.00
Mozzarella and Provolone. 16 slices.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube
1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa
|PIZZA CHEESE
|$16.00
red sauce, garlic, dry mozzarella + butterkase, parmesan finish
PIZZA
Russian River Brewing Company
725 4th Street, Santa Rosa
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$8.50
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Homerun Pizza
484 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa
|Large BYO Cheese Pizza
|$20.95
|Giant BYO Cheese Pizza
|$22.95