Chicken pizza in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chicken pizza

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Creamy Pesto Chicken Pizza$26.00
More about Victory House
PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza$19.00
pesto, applewood bacon, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella
More about Belly Left Coast

