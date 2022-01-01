Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Corner Park Cafe

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed white chicken salad$12.95
Steamed chicken, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, house vinagrette, peanuts, herbs, and shallots
More about Corner Park Cafe
SEA Thai Bistro image

SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken 'Larb' Salad$14.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, cabbage, cilantro, mint, shallot, avocado, rice powder, chili flake, lime vinaigrette
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Item pic

 

Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caeser Salad$11.50
Heart of romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, herbs croutons, cherry tomato, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$14.50
sourdough croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing
More about Belly Left Coast

