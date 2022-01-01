Chicken salad in Santa Rosa
Corner Park Cafe
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Steamed white chicken salad
|$12.95
Steamed chicken, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, house vinagrette, peanuts, herbs, and shallots
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Chicken 'Larb' Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, cabbage, cilantro, mint, shallot, avocado, rice powder, chili flake, lime vinaigrette
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa
|Chicken Caeser Salad
|$11.50
Heart of romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, herbs croutons, cherry tomato, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing.