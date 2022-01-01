Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken satay in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Chicken Satay
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chicken satay
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(738 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Satay
$13.00
marinated chicken breast with peanut sauce. (4pc)
More about SEA Thai Bistro
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
Avg 4.3
(1110 reviews)
Chicken Satay
$13.00
peanut sauce, cucumber relish
More about SEA Noodle Bar
