Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chimichangas in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Chimichangas
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chimichangas
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$12.99
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$12.99
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa
Veggie Tacos
Enchiladas
Cheese Pizza
Waffles
Veggie Salad
Chile Relleno
Thai Tea
Curry
More near Santa Rosa to explore
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Healdsburg
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Calistoga
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sebastopol
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston