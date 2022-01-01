Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate brownies in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Chocolate Brownies
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
Avg 4.6
(1308 reviews)
Chocolate Brownies (GF)
$5.00
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
Chocolate Brownie
$3.00
More about Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
