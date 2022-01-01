Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Cozy Plum Bistro image

 

Cozy Plum Bistro

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Item pic

 

Sift Dessert Bar

404 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Chewy chocolate chip cookie full of dark chocolate chips!
More about Sift Dessert Bar

