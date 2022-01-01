Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Santa Rosa
/
Santa Rosa
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.00
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Sift Dessert Bar
404 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Chewy chocolate chip cookie full of dark chocolate chips!
More about Sift Dessert Bar
