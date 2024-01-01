Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve corn dogs

Consumer pic

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
More about Victory House
Item pic

 

Machado Burgers

406 Larkfield Ctr, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Dog$4.75
Honey breaded hot dog fried to perfection
More about Machado Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Karaage

Veggie Tacos

Pork Belly

Chicken Salad

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (14 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (431 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1906 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston