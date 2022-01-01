Egg salad sandwiches in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about SEA Noodle Bar
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Cold Egg Noodle Salad
|$16.00
grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, crispy shallot, roasted peanut & ponzu vinaigrette
More about Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine
1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa
|Egg Salad
|$8.00
All Classic Sandwiches include: Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and cheese. The remaining extras can be added at the displayed cost for the selected items, i.e., Avocado, Bacon, Jalapeño, Olives, Pepperoncini, Sprouts.