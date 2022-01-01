Egg salad sandwiches in Santa Rosa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEA Noodle Bar image

SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Egg Noodle Salad$16.00
grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, crispy shallot, roasted peanut & ponzu vinaigrette
More about SEA Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad$8.00
All Classic Sandwiches include: Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and cheese. The remaining extras can be added at the displayed cost for the selected items, i.e., Avocado, Bacon, Jalapeño, Olives, Pepperoncini, Sprouts.
More about Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

