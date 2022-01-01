Flautas in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve flautas
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa
|Flautas Rancheras
|$13.00
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Flautas Combination Plate
|$15.99
Flautas with flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with corn,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
|Mini Flautas
|$9.99
Flautas with corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd
1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa
|Mini Flautas
|$9.99
Flautas with corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
|Flautas Combination Plate
|$15.99
Flautas with flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with corn,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream