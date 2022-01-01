Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve flautas

Mi Ranchito - Downtown image

 

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas Rancheras$13.00
More about Mi Ranchito - Downtown
Banner pic

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas Combination Plate$15.99
Flautas with flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with corn,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
Mini Flautas$9.99
Flautas with corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Flautas$9.99
Flautas with corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
Flautas Combination Plate$15.99
Flautas with flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with corn,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Chicken Noodles

Cake

Chicken Fajitas

Sundaes

Beef Soup

Penne

Wontons

Pesto Pizza

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston