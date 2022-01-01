Fried rice in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve fried rice
Corner Park Cafe
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$16.25
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$19.25
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$16.25
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Pineappple Fried Rice w/Prawn
|$24.00
jasmine rice stir fried with turmeric, prawns, egg, cashew, onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.00
jasmine rice stir fried with chicken, egg, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, tomato
Tony's Galley
722 Village Court, Santa Rosa
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$24.00
crab claw, calamari, prawns, Hokkaido scallops, onion, tomatoes, turmeric, pineapple, chili garlic lime sauce on side