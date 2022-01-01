Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve fried rice

Main pic

 

Corner Park Cafe

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$16.25
Shrimp Fried Rice$19.25
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$16.25
More about Corner Park Cafe
SEA Thai Bistro image

SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Pineappple Fried Rice w/Prawn$24.00
jasmine rice stir fried with turmeric, prawns, egg, cashew, onion, tomato, bell pepper, garlic
Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
jasmine rice stir fried with chicken, egg, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper, tomato
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Item pic

 

Tony's Galley

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice$24.00
crab claw, calamari, prawns, Hokkaido scallops, onion, tomatoes, turmeric, pineapple, chili garlic lime sauce on side
More about Tony's Galley
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice W/ Chicken$17.00
onions, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, Yu Choy, garlic, sunny side-up egg**
More about SEA Noodle Bar

Petaluma

