Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Victory House
Cozy Plum Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cozy Plum Bistro

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.6 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese (Pint)$8.95
a pint of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema
(THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac & Cheese (Quart)$16.95
a quart of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema
(THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa

Avg 2.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Rich and creamy, don't forget your veggies ;) cause in the south Mac & Cheese is a veggie!
More about Hot Chix of Santa Rosa
Mac & Cheese LG image

 

Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese LG$9.00
More about Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
Mombo's Pizza image

 

Mombo's Pizza

1880 B Mendocino ave, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC AND CHEESE$14.00
More about Mombo's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Hog Mac & Cheese$16.00
smoked applewood bacon, mexican chorizo, spanish chorizo
Garden Truffle Mac & Cheese$15.00
white truffle oil, roasted roma tomatoes, spinach
More about Belly Left Coast

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Chimichangas

Mango Salad

Cobb Salad

Chocolate Cake

Lasagna

Spaghetti

Pork Belly

Beef Noodles

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston