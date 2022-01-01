Mac and cheese in Santa Rosa
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
|Mac & Cheese (Pint)
|$8.95
a pint of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema
(THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese (Quart)
|$16.95
a quart of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema
(THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)
Hot Chix of Santa Rosa
280 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Rich and creamy, don't forget your veggies ;) cause in the south Mac & Cheese is a veggie!
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie
1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Mac & Cheese LG
|$9.00