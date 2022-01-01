Nachos in Santa Rosa
Cozy Plum Bistro
1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
|Loaded Layered Nachoes (1/2 Order)
|$9.95
taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips
|Loaded Layered Nachos
|$16.95
taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Super Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
|Regular Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla chips with beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
Belly Left Coast
523 4th st, Santa Rosa
|Pork Nachos
|$15.00
jalapeno sour cream, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo