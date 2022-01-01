Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve nachos

Victory House image

GRILL

Victory House

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
More about Victory House
Cozy Plum Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cozy Plum Bistro

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.6 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Layered Nachoes (1/2 Order)$9.95
taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips
Loaded Layered Nachos$16.95
taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips
More about Cozy Plum Bistro
Mi Ranchito - Downtown image

 

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Nachos$5.00
More about Mi Ranchito - Downtown
Banner pic

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
Regular Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips with beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Nachos$15.00
jalapeno sour cream, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo
More about Belly Left Coast
Restaurant banner

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd

