Noodle salad in Santa Rosa

Sea Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Cold Egg Noodle Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, crispy shallot, roasted peanut & ponzu vinaigrette
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.
2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa
|Cold Noodle Salad
|$17.00
Avocado, cucumber, seaweeds, edamame, pineapple, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shallots, somen (cold ramen noodle), tossed in yuzu rice vinaigrette and chili sesame soy dressing