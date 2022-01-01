Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve noodle salad

SEA Noodle Bar image

SALADS • NOODLES

Sea Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Egg Noodle Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, avocado, crispy shallot, roasted peanut & ponzu vinaigrette
More about Sea Noodle Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.

2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Noodle Salad$17.00
Avocado, cucumber, seaweeds, edamame, pineapple, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shallots, somen (cold ramen noodle), tossed in yuzu rice vinaigrette and chili sesame soy dressing
More about Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Scallops

Meatball Subs

Crispy Chicken

Calamari

Cobb Salad

Garden Salad

Chimichangas

Beef Soup

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1724 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1428 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (912 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston