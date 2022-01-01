Pork belly in Santa Rosa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve pork belly

SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai with Crispy Pork Belly$20.00
Pad Thai with crispy pork belly, tofu, chives, bean sprouts, and peanuts served with sunny side up egg
Basil Crispy Pork Belly$20.00
Thai chili, garlic, onions, jalapeno, basil, cucumber, served with sunny-side up farm egg**
Caramelized Pork Belly$18.00
roasted cashew nuts, tomatoes, chilis, onions, sweet peppers, garlic, tamarind sauce
More about SEA Noodle Bar
PIZZA • GRILL

Belly Left Coast

523 4th st, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Banh-Mi$15.00
pork belly, hoisin BBQ sauce, pickled slaw, fresh herbs, served on a french roll. side salad or potato chips.
More about Belly Left Coast

