Prawns in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve prawns

Corner Park Cafe

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Prawn Vermicelli Noodle$16.25
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
More about Corner Park Cafe
SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Prawn Soup$12.00
lemongrass, Thai chili, shallot, tomato, cilantro, green onion, prawns
PINT
Crispy Prawns$14.00
(4) prawns w/bacon bits* wrapped in an egg roll wrapper, flash fried and served with cucumber, tomato relish with onion and crushed peanut.
*bacon can NOT be omitted
Apple Prawn Salad$16.00
Sliced green apples, mixed greens, grilled prawns, shallot, coconut, cashew, lime vinaigrette
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Tony's Galley

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawn Cocktail$14.00
Sauteed Prawns & Scallops$24.00
onions, egg, seasonal vegetables, pickled fresno chili, turmeric in garlic sauce served with jasmine rice
More about Tony's Galley
SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Lemongrass Noodle Soup W/ Wild Prawns$18.00
kaffir leaves, roasted peanut, galangal, tomato, Yu Choy, bean sprout, & onions
Kid Prawns(4) Rice$12.00
Chicken and Prawns Noodle Soup$18.00
bean sprout, Asian celery, onions, Yu Choy, in a hearty chicken broth
More about SEA Noodle Bar

