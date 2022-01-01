Prawns in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve prawns
More about Corner Park Cafe
Corner Park Cafe
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Crispy Prawn Vermicelli Noodle
|$16.25
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
More about SEA Thai Bistro
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Lemongrass Prawn Soup
|$12.00
lemongrass, Thai chili, shallot, tomato, cilantro, green onion, prawns
PINT
|Crispy Prawns
|$14.00
(4) prawns w/bacon bits* wrapped in an egg roll wrapper, flash fried and served with cucumber, tomato relish with onion and crushed peanut.
*bacon can NOT be omitted
|Apple Prawn Salad
|$16.00
Sliced green apples, mixed greens, grilled prawns, shallot, coconut, cashew, lime vinaigrette
More about Tony's Galley
Tony's Galley
722 Village Court, Santa Rosa
|Prawn Cocktail
|$14.00
|Sauteed Prawns & Scallops
|$24.00
onions, egg, seasonal vegetables, pickled fresno chili, turmeric in garlic sauce served with jasmine rice
More about SEA Noodle Bar
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Lemongrass Noodle Soup W/ Wild Prawns
|$18.00
kaffir leaves, roasted peanut, galangal, tomato, Yu Choy, bean sprout, & onions
|Kid Prawns(4) Rice
|$12.00
|Chicken and Prawns Noodle Soup
|$18.00
bean sprout, Asian celery, onions, Yu Choy, in a hearty chicken broth