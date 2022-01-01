Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve sashimi

Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C

4100 Montgomery Drive C, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi$0.00
Sashimi only, (no soup or salad)
Tri Color Sashimi$28.95
(5 pcs) tuna, (5 pcs) hamachi (5 pcs) salmon
Seared Tuna Sashimi$24.95
With seaweed salad, garlic sauce, sesame seeds & green onions
More about Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.

2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Raku Sashimi Salad$20.00
Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, crab meat, mixed greens, avocado, yuzu rice vinaigrette, mayo
Yellowtail Sashimi Carpaccio$14.00
Yellowtail sashimi, crispy shallots, ponzu and chili oil
More about Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.

