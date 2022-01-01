Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve sorbet

50b27774-7ddc-4216-84ae-3a0743ffd696 image

 

Fruta

52 Mission Circle, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lime Sorbet Paleta
Strawberry Sorbet Paleta
*Dairy Free
Sorbet Mangonada$8.75
3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
More about Fruta
Tony's Galley image

 

Tony's Galley

722 Village Court, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duo Sorbet$10.00
More about Tony's Galley
Item pic

 

Fruta

2770 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Sorbet Paleta
*Dairy Free
Sorbet Mangonada$8.75
3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
More about Fruta
Item pic

 

Fruta

3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sorbet Paleta
Sorbet Mangonada$8.75
3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Strawberry Sorbet Paleta
*Dairy Free
More about Fruta

