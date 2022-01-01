Spicy noodles in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Corner Park Cafe
Corner Park Cafe
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Pork Vermicelli Noodle
|$14.25
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
More about SEA Thai Bistro
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup
|$24.00
rice noodles, scallop (1), prawns (3), sea bass (2 pc), cilantro, shallot, onion, yu choi
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$18.00
rice noodles, tri tip, cilantro, shallot, onion, yu choi, chili
More about SEA Noodle Bar
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Spicy Curry Noodle Soup W/ Chicken
|$18.00
bean sprout, Yu choy, pickled mustard greens, red onions, green onions
|Spicy Lemongrass Noodle Soup W/ Wild Prawns
|$18.00
kaffir leaves, roasted peanut, galangal, tomato, Yu Choy, bean sprout, & onions
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Asian celery, tripe, bean sprout, roasted peanuts, Yu Choy, pickled mustard greens, onions in a bone marrow broth