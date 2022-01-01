Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Santa Rosa

Go
Santa Rosa restaurants
Toast

Santa Rosa restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Main pic

 

Corner Park Cafe

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Pork Vermicelli Noodle$14.25
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
More about Corner Park Cafe
SEA Thai Bistro image

SEAFOOD

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup$24.00
rice noodles, scallop (1), prawns (3), sea bass (2 pc), cilantro, shallot, onion, yu choi
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
rice noodles, tri tip, cilantro, shallot, onion, yu choi, chili
More about SEA Thai Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

SEA Noodle Bar

286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Avg 4.3 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Curry Noodle Soup W/ Chicken$18.00
bean sprout, Yu choy, pickled mustard greens, red onions, green onions
Spicy Lemongrass Noodle Soup W/ Wild Prawns$18.00
kaffir leaves, roasted peanut, galangal, tomato, Yu Choy, bean sprout, & onions
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Asian celery, tripe, bean sprout, roasted peanuts, Yu Choy, pickled mustard greens, onions in a bone marrow broth
More about SEA Noodle Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Rosa

Crispy Tacos

Green Beans

Cheesecake

Lomo

Caesar Salad

Chicken Soup

Veggie Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Santa Rosa to explore

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston