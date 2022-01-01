Teriyaki chicken in Santa Rosa
Corner Park Cafe - 4275 Montgomery Drive
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
|$15.25
Teriyaki chicken, steamed mixed vegetables over rice
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.
2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa
|Mini Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Don
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast over rice served with broccoli florets, scallions, grated ginger, teriyaki and eel sauce
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Don
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast over rice, served with broccoli, scallions, grated ginger, egg (sunny side up), teriyaki and eel sauce