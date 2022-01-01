Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve tortas

Mi Ranchito - Downtown image

 

Mi Ranchito - Downtown

620 Fifth St, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta$11.00
More about Mi Ranchito - Downtown
Banner pic

 

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$13.99
Telera bread with choice of meat. served with beans,mayo,fresh,cheese,grilled onions,tomatos,lettuce,avocado and french fris on the side.
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd

