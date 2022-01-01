Tostadas in Santa Rosa
More about Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill - Montecito Blvd
6599 Montecito Blvd #110, Santa Rosa
|Tostada
|$6.99
Choice of meat with beans lettuce,pico de gallo,jack cheese,avocado and sour cream.
|Tostadas De Tinga
|$8.99
3 mini tostadas with tinga(chicken) served with lettuce,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream
|Veggie Tostada
|$5.99
Mixed veggies with beans,rice,lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream,fresh cheese and jack cheese.