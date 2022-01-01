Turkey clubs in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Zoftig Eatery
Zoftig Eatery
57 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa
|Standard Turkey Sandwich
|$14.50
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, romaine, avocado, mayo, soft sourdough roll
More about Sazón Peruvian Cuisine
Sazón Peruvian Cuisine
1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa
|Turkey Sandwich
|$16.50
Sandwiches come with option to add: Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, pickles, and cheese FREE. All sandwiches can be further modified by choosing to add Avocado, Pepperoncini, Jalapeño, Sprouts and Olives.