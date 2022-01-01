Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Zoftig Eatery

57 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa

Standard Turkey Sandwich$14.50
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, romaine, avocado, mayo, soft sourdough roll
More about Zoftig Eatery
Sazón Peruvian Cuisine

1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa

Turkey Sandwich$16.50
Sandwiches come with option to add: Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mustard, pickles, and cheese FREE. All sandwiches can be further modified by choosing to add Avocado, Pepperoncini, Jalapeño, Sprouts and Olives.
More about Sazón Peruvian Cuisine

Petaluma

