SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl.

Popular Items

Anthony's Fish + Chips$15.25
HefeWeizen battered cod | ale battered fries | slaw | tartar
Classic Wings$14.25
choice of flavor: buffalo | Mr. Pineapple habanero bbq | Devil’s Ale citrus bbq | Sacred Stave whiskey glaze | cajun dry rub
served with: blue cheese or ranch | carrots + celery upon request
Crispy Chicken Fingers$12.75
country fried chicken | ale battered fries | Mr. Pineapple habañero bbq sauce
Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger$15.25
house smoked chipotle bacon | pepper jack | aged white cheddar | chile lime mayo | lettuce | tomato | red onion | brioche bun
Crispy Cobb Salad$13.25
mixed greens | country fried chicken | blue cheese | avocado | bacon | tomato | hard boiled egg | choice of dressing | sub grilled chicken for $2
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.25
country fried chicken breast | hot sauce + pickle juice slaw | sweet + spicy glaze | mayo | brioche bun
Cheesy Chicken + Bacon Rolls$10.75
chicken | smoked bacon | fresh jalapeños | pepper jack | cream cheese | spring roll wrap | ranch | green onion
Location

8 S San Marcos Pl.

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

