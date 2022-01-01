Santee restaurants you'll love
Santee's top cuisines
Must-try Santee restaurants
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee
9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
More about Ferny's Mexican Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Ferny's Mexican Grill
10320 mission gorge rd, Santee
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$10.00
|Ham & Egg Burrito
|$7.30
|Chilaquile Burrito
|$7.30
More about Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.95
|California Burrito
|$10.00
|5 Rolled Tacos
|$8.25
More about Tommy's Pizza & Subs
Tommy's Pizza & Subs
8528 Magnolia Ave, Santee