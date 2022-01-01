Santee restaurants you'll love

Go
Santee restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Santee

Santee's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Thai
Scroll right

Must-try Santee restaurants

Jimmy's image

 

Jimmy's

9635 mission gorge rd, santee

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jimmy's
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee image

 

Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee

9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee
Gor Gai Thai Kitchen image

 

Gor Gai Thai Kitchen

205 Town Center Parkway, Santee

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Gor Gai Thai Kitchen
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Ferny's Mexican Grill

10320 mission gorge rd, Santee

Avg 4.2 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burrito$10.00
Ham & Egg Burrito$7.30
Chilaquile Burrito$7.30
More about Ferny's Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food

8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.95
California Burrito$10.00
5 Rolled Tacos$8.25
More about Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Pizza & Subs

8528 Magnolia Ave, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tommy's Pizza & Subs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santee

Burritos

Tacos

Bean Burritos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Santee to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

National City

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston