Avocado burgers in Santee

Santee restaurants
Toast

Santee restaurants that serve avocado burgers

Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee image

 

Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd

9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon N' Avocado Burger$18.00
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
Main pic

 

Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portobello Mushroom Avocado Burger$16.99
100% rib eye beef patty ground and hand patted, large marinated portobello mushroom, melted havarti cheese, garlic aioli, thinly sliced grilled onions, shredded romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, boar's dill pickle chips on a toasted and buttered brioche bun
More about Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

