Avocado burgers in Santee
Santee restaurants that serve avocado burgers
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee - 9621 Mission Gorge Rd
9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
|Bacon N' Avocado Burger
|$18.00
More about Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee
|Portobello Mushroom Avocado Burger
|$16.99
100% rib eye beef patty ground and hand patted, large marinated portobello mushroom, melted havarti cheese, garlic aioli, thinly sliced grilled onions, shredded romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, boar's dill pickle chips on a toasted and buttered brioche bun