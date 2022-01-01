Bean burritos in
Santee
/
Santee
/
Bean Burritos
Santee restaurants that serve bean burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Ferny's Mexican Grill
10320 mission gorge rd, Santee
Avg 4.2
(336 reviews)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.10
More about Ferny's Mexican Grill
Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee
No reviews yet
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.75
More about Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
Browse other tasty dishes in Santee
Tacos
Carne Asada
Burritos
More near Santee to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
National City
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Poway
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston