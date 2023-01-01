Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilaquiles in
Santee
/
Santee
/
Chilaquiles
Santee restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Jimmy's of Santee
9635 mission gorge rd, santee
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles - Red Sauce
$12.99
More about Jimmy's of Santee
FRENCH FRIES
Ferny's Mexican Grill - 10320 mission gorge rd
10320 mission gorge rd, Santee
Avg 4.2
(336 reviews)
Chilaquiles Rancheros
$10.25
Chilaquile Burrito
$7.95
More about Ferny's Mexican Grill - 10320 mission gorge rd
