Cobb salad in Santee
Santee restaurants that serve cobb salad
Jimmy's of Santee
9635 mission gorge rd, santee
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, two hard boiled eggs, and bleu cheese crumbles with our cobb dressing
Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H
235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, thick-cut bacon, avocado, sliced eggs, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.