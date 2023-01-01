Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Santee

Santee restaurants
Santee restaurants that serve cobb salad

Jimmy's of Santee

9635 mission gorge rd, santee

Cobb Salad$16.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, two hard boiled eggs, and bleu cheese crumbles with our cobb dressing
More about Jimmy's of Santee
Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee

Cobb Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, thick-cut bacon, avocado, sliced eggs, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
More about Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

