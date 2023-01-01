Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Santee
/
Santee
/
Fish And Chips
Santee restaurants that serve fish and chips
Jimmy's of Santee
9635 mission gorge rd, santee
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips Dinner
$15.99
More about Jimmy's of Santee
Junction 52 Bar & Grill - Santee -
9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$17.00
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill - Santee -
Browse other tasty dishes in Santee
French Fries
Nachos
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Carne Asada Burritos
Egg Burritos
Burritos
Reuben
More near Santee to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Poway
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1133 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(33 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(816 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(506 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston