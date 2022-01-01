Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in Santee

Go
Santee restaurants
Toast

Santee restaurants that serve fish burritos

Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Ferny's Mexican Grill

10320 mission gorge rd, Santee

Avg 4.2 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Burrito$7.55
More about Ferny's Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food

8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Burrito$9.25
More about Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Santee

Nachos

Burritos

Egg Burritos

Chorizo Burritos

Bean Burritos

Carne Asada

Carne Asada Burritos

Steak Burritos

Map

More near Santee to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston