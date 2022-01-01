Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Santee
/
Santee
/
Fish Tacos
Santee restaurants that serve fish tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Ferny's Mexican Grill
10320 mission gorge rd, Santee
Avg 4.2
(336 reviews)
5 Rolled Fish Tacos
$7.30
3 Rolled Fish Tacos
$5.15
Fish Taco
$3.80
More about Ferny's Mexican Grill
Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
8918 carlton hills blvd, Santee
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$3.75
More about Bad Hombres Good Mexican Food
