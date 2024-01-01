Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Santee

Santee restaurants
Santee restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Junction 52 Bar & Grill- Santee image

 

Junction 52 Bar & Grill - Santee -

9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak Sand$17.00
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill - Santee -
Banner pic

 

Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Special Philly Cheesesteak
Hoagie roll, Ribeye steak, grilled onions, American cheddar (or choice of provolone cheese or cheez whiz)
Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
Hoagie roll, ribeye steak, grilled onions, white american cheddar cheese or cheez whiz.
More about Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

