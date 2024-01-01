Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime ribs in
Santee
/
Santee
/
Prime Ribs
Santee restaurants that serve prime ribs
Jimmy's of Santee
9635 mission gorge rd, santee
No reviews yet
Prime Rib Special
$30.99
More about Jimmy's of Santee
Junction 52 Bar & Grill - Santee -
9621 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
No reviews yet
Prime Rib Bites
$23.00
More about Junction 52 Bar & Grill - Santee -
Browse other tasty dishes in Santee
Chilaquiles
Burritos
Shrimp Tacos
Bean Burritos
Quesadillas
Egg Burritos
Fish Tacos
Nachos
More near Santee to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.1
(40 restaurants)
National City
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
El Cajon
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Poway
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(42 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(915 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston