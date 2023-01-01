Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Santee

Go
Santee restaurants
Toast

Santee restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Consumer pic

 

Jimmy's of Santee

9635 mission gorge rd, santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Croissant Sandwich$15.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese on a croissant with lettuce and tomatoes
More about Jimmy's of Santee
Main pic

 

Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H, Santee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepper Farm Turkey Club$13.49
White bread, mayo, mustard, peppercorn aioli, roast beef, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, American cheddar, tomatoes, arugula
More about Pepper Farm Deli - 235 Town Center Parkway, Suite H

Browse other tasty dishes in Santee

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Shrimp Burritos

Quesadillas

Chilaquiles

Carne Asada Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Santee to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston