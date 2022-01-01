Go
Main pic

Santiago Bodega

Open today 5:00 AM - 4:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

445 NE 4TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am

Location

445 NE 4TH STREET, FORT LAUDERDALE FL 33301

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

Mitch's Downtown is a new, trendy, and upbeat twist on the traditional NY deli. We specialize in serving breakfast and lunch in a high-energy and contemporary setting.

The Parker

No reviews yet

The Parker

Vale Food Co.

No reviews yet

Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!

Press & Grind Cafe

No reviews yet

Fort Lauderdale's finest locally owned specialty coffee house and fresh pressed juice bar serving fresh made sandwiches, salads, acai bowls and pastries

Santiago Bodega

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston