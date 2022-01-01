Santiago Bodega
Open today 5:00 AM - 4:59 AM
No reviews yet
445 NE 4TH STREET
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Location
445 NE 4TH STREET, FORT LAUDERDALE FL 33301
Nearby restaurants
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Mitch's Downtown is a new, trendy, and upbeat twist on the traditional NY deli. We specialize in serving breakfast and lunch in a high-energy and contemporary setting.
The Parker
The Parker
Vale Food Co.
Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!
Press & Grind Cafe
Fort Lauderdale's finest locally owned specialty coffee house and fresh pressed juice bar serving fresh made sandwiches, salads, acai bowls and pastries