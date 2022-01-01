Go
Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002

Popular Items

Street Tacos$14.99
Three steak corn tortilla tacos topped with fresh onions and cilantro and a side of spicy green salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Chile con Queso - Small 8oz$8.75
Cheese Enchiladas$11.50
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas$12.25
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with Ranchero or Tomatillo sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and refried beans.
Soda$2.69
Street Taco$3.99
Quesadillas$11.00
All stuffed with cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chile con Queso - Large 16oz$11.99
El Cuatro$13.99
Two cripsy beef tacos and your choice of two beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and frijoles.
Flour Tortilla$0.20
Location

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
