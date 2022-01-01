Santiago's Bodega
tapas-style restaurant and bar
802 Virginia Drive
Location
802 Virginia Drive
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 4:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Hall on the Yard
Come in and enjoy!
Too Much Sauce
Come in and enjoy!
The Strand
A small neighborhood restaurant with the purpose of becoming an everyday tradition in the larger fabric of Orlando.
Black Rooster Taqueria
Chef John Calloway’s modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country’s culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.