Santiago's Taco Shop
Fresh made Mexican favorites! Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada Fries, Vegan options and more!
27226 State Hwy 189 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27226 State Hwy 189
Blue Jay CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub
Come on in and enjoy!
Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink
Jetties is serving up delicious food with craft beer and cocktails to match. Locally Owned + Operated in Lake Arrowhead, California
Stockade
Come in and enjoy!
Empire Delicatessen
Empire Deli is family owned and operated. We take pride in having a clean facility offering fresh foods, sliced deli meats & cheese, Italian imports, build your own salads & sandwiches, Hot sandwiches, and also a variety of sides.