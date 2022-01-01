Go
Santiago's Taco Shop

Fresh made Mexican favorites! Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada Fries, Vegan options and more!

27226 State Hwy 189 • $

Avg 4 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

-CHICKEN BOWL$10.50
Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;)
Flame Grilled Chicken and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)
-CHIPS$2.45
-STEAK BURRITO (Carne Asada)$13.50
Flame Grilled Steak, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.
Bean and Cheese BURRITO$5.95
-CHICKEN BURRITO$10.50
Flame Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.
-CHICKEN MINI STREET TACO$1.50
-CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.75
-CHICKEN TACO$3.75
-CHIPS AND GUAC$4.35
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

27226 State Hwy 189

Blue Jay CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

