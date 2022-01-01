Go
Santo Brúklin

Brazilian Comfort Food With A Modern Twist

548 Court Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rio Good Burger$29.00
8oz Wagyu beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions & spicy malagueta mayo.
Choice of yucca fries or market greens.
(option of home fries for brunch!)
Side Black Beans$7.00
Kale Salad$18.00
Red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries & Dijon vinaigrette
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
Moqueca - Mushrooms$24.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice & farofa
Gluten Free / Vegan
Side Spicy Mayo
Fried Chicken & Waffles$24.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, maple syrup & seasonal berries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$23.00
Crisy buttermilk battered chicken thigh, pickles & malagueta spicy mayo.
Choice of yucca or market greens.
Santa Coxinha$10.00
two pieces of our unique creamy chicken fritters.
Location

548 Court Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
