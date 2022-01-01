Go
Santo Cielo

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

123 Water St. Suite 509 • $$

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchi & Short Ribs$30.00
chicken stock beurre monté, pickled fennel & fresno chili
Papardelle Bolognese$22.00
Pappardelle, Pecorino Romano, parsley, chorizo
Cheeseburger$17.00
truffle aioli, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickles, sesame
seed bun. Served with frites
Frites$8.00
truffle mayo & harissa ketchup
Off to the Races I 8oz I 18% Alc$13.00
Bourbon, Giffard Apricot Liqueur, Lemon, Honey, Maraschino Cherry.
8oz
18% ALC. BY VOL
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, duck fat croutons, shaved manchego, dried lemon, pickled celery
Roasted Half Chicken$28.00
Chimichurri, Creamed collard greens, charred okra, sweet potato
Half Caesar$6.00
Hanger Steak$38.00
Hanger, potato terrine, shallot bacon jam, salsa verde , smoked crema.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

123 Water St. Suite 509

Naperville IL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
