Santo Cielo
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
123 Water St. Suite 509 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 Water St. Suite 509
Naperville IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zade's Lounge
At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.
Empire Burgers & Brew
Naperville's hottest restaurant ft. a retractable rooftop bar, insane craft burgers, whiskey & BEER!
Firecakes
Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.