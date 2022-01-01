Go
Toast

Santo

Come in and enjoy!

3998 Hillsboro Pike • $$$$

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Rack Of Lamb$36.00
french lentils, charred radish, rose water
Grilled Shrimp$26.00
spaghetti squash, leeks, harissa, dates, herbs, pistachio
Summer Salad$12.00
watermelon radish, marinated feta, garlic chives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred onion vinaigrette
Bread and Butter$5.00
Housemade Bread, Herb Butter
Lavender Chicken$26.00
cumin, arbol-rosemary honey
Chicken Flatbread$14.00
Whipped Feta, Arugula, French Fries
Bibb$9.00
toasted goat cheese, almonds, apples, garlic-thyme vinaigrette
Carrots$10.00
caramelized labneh, horseradish
Grilled Romaine$13.00
preserved lemon caesar, smoked honey vinaigrette, boquerones
Tuna Tartare$15.00
marigold gremolata, shaved grapes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating

Location

3998 Hillsboro Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Hills Grille

No reviews yet

Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Kalamata's

No reviews yet

We have been serving Nashville's freshest and brightest mediterranean food for the last 14 years.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston