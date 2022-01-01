Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!
1402 Millersport Hwy
Popular Items
Location
1402 Millersport Hwy
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Papi Grande’s
Locally owned small business here to serve you and your family! We serve classic Mexican dishes as well as some Buffalo inspired Mexican twists.
Austin's Kitchen
Korean Comfort Food
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.