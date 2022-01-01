Go
  • Buffalo
  • Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

1402 Millersport Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Single Wing (10)$17.69
Chicken Quesadilla$12.89
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, in a jalapeno cheddar wrap & topped with chives. Served with tequila salsa & sour cream.
Large Cheese$21.59
Buffalo Pasta$17.29
Rigatoni tossed in a hot Cajun cream sauce with sautéed celery and caramelized onions, topped with medium boneless wings and crumbly bleu cheese
1927 IPA Beer Battered Fish$18.59
Fresh cod hand dipped in our own IPA beer batter and lightly fried. Choose 2 sides.
Original Calzone$13.89
Garlic Knots$0.85
Our pizza dough, rolled & formed into a knot, proofed and baked with our garlic butter and seasoned Romano/ 6 for 5.89 / 12 for 11.29
Add red sauce for $0.99
Medium Cheese$14.89
12 inch medium pizza with traditional red sauce.
Pecan Berry Salad$13.59
Mixed field greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, craisins & goat cheese. Served with homemade balsamic dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $5.89
Location

1402 Millersport Hwy

Williamsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
