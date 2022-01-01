Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!
1 Walden Galleria
Location
Cheektowaga NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
